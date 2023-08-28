Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason. The Carolina Panthers believe he can become a star in the league. Young impressed during the NFL preseason and appears ready for the regular season. However, Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick believes Young was ready before preseason games even began.

Is Bryce Young ready for week one? In my opinion, he’s been ready since rookie minicamp. 🎥 @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/ESD0ILG1Fv — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 28, 2023

“For sure,” Quick replied when asked if Young is ready for the 2023 season during an appearance on Queen City News. “I think when he arrived at Bank of America for rookie minicamp, I would say that he was ready.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Panthers: Bryce Young is ready for rookie season

Bryce Young was a star during his time with Alabama football. In 2021, Young recorded 47 passing touchdowns in 15 games while throwing for 4,872 yards. He added 32 passing TDs and 3,328 yards through the air over 12 games during the 2022 season. There was some debate about whether Young or Ohio State football star QB CJ Stroud, who was recently named the Houston Texans starting QB for the 2023 campaign, would be selected first overall in the NFL Draft.

In the end, the Panthers drafted Young. Now he is preparing for his rookie season.

The Panthers entered 2022 in a very different scenario. They had acquired Baker Mayfield during the offseason and held a QB battle between Mayfield and Sam Darnold during training camp and the preseason. The battle between the veteran quarterbacks didn't inspire much confidence into the Panthers' fanbase. Drafting Bryce Young, on the other hand, gives Carolina fans a star they can root for moving forward.