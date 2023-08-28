It is official: CJ Stroud is going to be the starter under center for the Houston Texans come Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. The announcement was made by head coach DeMeco Ryan following the Texans' 17-13 road victory in their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on the road Sunday night, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is hardly a surprise, but Stroud being named starter officially definitely squashes the notion that the Texans could start the season with the Ohio State football product backing up Davis Mills or Case Keenum.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Against the Saints, Stroud saw limited action on the field but was productive nevertheless, as he went 2 of 4 for 16 passing yards and a touchdown. Davis Mills and EJ Perry saw action as well, with the former going 6 of 11 for 53 passing yards and the latter posting 58 passing yards on 7-of-12 completions.

The Texans are still not viewed as a playoff contender, but the pressure to shine will constantly be there for CJ Stroud in his first season in the pros. He surely wants to show Houston that it made the correct call of choosing him as the second pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was taken right after the Carolina Panthers decided to go with former Alabama Crimson Tide star signal-caller Bryce Young.

Stroud will get his first taste of regular-season action in the NFL on Sep. 10 when they pay Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens a visit. Stroud will get his home debut a week after against the Indianapolis Colts in a showdown that will pit him against fellow rookie Anthony Richardson.