Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is no stranger to dealing with high expectations, but being the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and trying to resuscitate a Panthers franchise that has missed the playoffs for five straight seasons is a big weight to deal with. Starting at quarterback from day one, as it appears Young will, only adds to the pressure.

Young, who was a star at Alabama, opened up about being prepared for the moment, as he discussed with Augusta Stone of the team's website (via PFT).

“What people think and whatever other people on the outside’s expectations [are], again, I’m grateful for anyone who has an opinion; that means they care about the team, and they’re invested,” Young said. “It means a lot for us, for all the people that are invested in us and as an organization, but the only real standards that I go by are the ones that we set as a team. And that’s to push each other, push ourselves every day to get better and grow as much as we can.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The stuff that happens outside of that isn’t stuff that I put focus on or put my energy toward,” Young said. It’s stuff I can’t control. But what I can control is trying to hold myself to that standard that we set internally in the building — and that’s trying to get better every day.”

The early reviews out of Carolina are that Young is doing just that and getting better each and every day. Young has already been hyped up by his fellow teammates for his intellect and leadership abilities. He's made physical improvements as well, appearing to have added weight to his frame, addressing the durability and size concerns most experts had throughout the draft process.

It's difficult to be productive right away as a rookie signal caller with high expectations, but it sounds like Bryce Young is taking all the right steps to give himself and the Panthers the best chance possible.