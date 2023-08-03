Everybody is eager to see how the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young, does in his first season with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers finished 7-10 in the 2022 season, and with a new quarterback with a ton of promise, the playoffs are the goal in the upcoming campaign. So far, things seem to be going well for Young and the Panthers.

Carolina C Bradley Bozeman spoke about the team's new QB to the media and discussed how in the past, he's seen a QB come into the huddle and people are still talking. However, that's not the case with Young, according to a tweet from Joe Person.

“When he steps in the huddle, everyone shuts up,” Bozeman said.

If you're a Panthers fan, that's definitely something you want to hear. The QB position is often regarded as the most important position in football. Whoever is in that role has to be one of the leaders of the team. Sometimes it can be tough for guys that are coming right of college into the starting spot and being one of the newest and youngest players on the team, but it doesn't sound like Young is having that issue.

Bryce Young was an exceptional talent for Alabama football, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Crimson Tide to two successful seasons. There's a reason why he was the #1 pick in the draft.

Still, there are a lot of people doubting Young, especially because of his size. However, at the end of the day, it seems like Young has command of his offense and the respect of his teammates, and that should take him a long way in his first year in the NFL.