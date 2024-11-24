In a year full of chaotic game endings, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the best in the league at coming out on top. Despite their Week 12 matchup with the Carolina Panthers turning out to be a surprising nail-biter, Patrick Mahomes pulled his team to victory once again.

After Bryce Young tied the game with less than two minutes remaining, Mahomes took the Chiefs back down the other end, highlighting another game-winning drive with a 33-yard scramble to get Kansas City into field goal range. The run was just one of his several key scrambles in the game as he ended the contest with 60 rushing yards.

Expand Tweet

A few plays later, rookie kicker Spencer Shrader did the rest, nailing the 31-yard field goal as time expired to move the Chiefs to 10-1.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story.