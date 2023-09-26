As the Carolina Panthers prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, it seems like the Bryce Young injury may keep the rookie No. 1 overall pick out at least another week. The team worked out free agent quarterback Bryce Perkins ahead of their clash against the also-winless Vikings.

Young missed his team’s Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Andy Dalton played well in relief last Sunday, but the Panthers still lost 37-27. Jake Luton served as the backup for that game.

This week, Carolina returned Luton to the practice squad, and Pro Football Talk reported that “QB Bryce Perkins worked out for the Panthers today per source.”

Perkins signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2020. The signal-caller bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad, and in 2022, got in five games, starting one. That season, Perkins was 19-of-34 for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Interestingly, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero were on that Rams staff for Bryce Perkins' first two NFL seasons

While this workout isn’t necessarily tied to a Bryce Young injury update, signing a fourth QB to the roster ahead of the Panther's Week 4 matchup with the Vikings does set off some alarm bells about the rookie QB’s status for the next few weeks.

Another interesting Panthers note for this game is that after Week 4, there are guaranteed to be only two winless NFL teams (barring ties). That’s because the four 0-3 NFL squads — the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Panthers, and Vikings — all play each other on Sunday.