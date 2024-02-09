Keegan Michael-Key has no chill.

Rookie number one overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers did not have the season that the team's fans were probably envisioning. Carolina won just two games on the season, and Young did not exactly live up to the immense expectations set upon his shoulders as the number one pick, although it should be noted that he didn't have a ton of help from either his wide receiving core or his offensive line.

Recently, the Panthers found themselves as the subject of a harsh roast from comedian and actor Keegan Michael-Key, who was hosting the NFL Honors awards show on CBS Thursday evening.

“Taylor Swift is in Tokyo right now. The only thing farther from the Super Bowl is the Carolina Panthers,” said Key, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, the Panthers did not find themselves very close to advancing to the game's biggest stage this season, and they haven't come particularly close in any season since they fell to the Denver Broncos in the 2015-16 Super Bowl, when they were led by MVP Cam Newton.

A lot will need to change this offseason in order for the Panthers to once again be a competitive NFL team. The Panthers already set the first domino into motiom by hiring Dave Canales to be their next head coach.

The team will also need to significantly improve their roster, which won't be helped by the fact that they don't own their first-round draft pick this year.