The Panthers have officially named Dave Canales' coordinators for his first season as head coach.

The Carolina Panthers are entering a new era with Dave Canales as their head coach. As Canales steps into his new role, the Panthers have now finalized their coordinators underneath him.

Ejiro Evero will remain as Carolina's defense coordinator. Brad Idzik will become the offense coordinator while Tracy Smith will take over as the special teams coordinator, the team announced.

Retaining Evero is a massive coup for the Panthers. He was a head coach candidate in Carolina and across the league. Another strong season should once again have Evero serving as a top HC option for teams in need. But at least during the 2024 season, the DC will be looking to lead Carolina to the top of the league once more.

While the offense couldn't get anything going, the Panther shined on the defensive side of the ball in 2023. Carolina ranked fourth in the NFL, allowing 293.9 yards per game. A year prior – before Evero's arrival – the Panthers ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 350.2

With Evero in place, Canales, Idzik and company can focus on improving the offense. Bryce Young did not have the rookie season fans were hoping for with Carolina ranking dead-last in the NFL, averaging 265.3 YPG.

It is going to take some time for the Panthers to build themselves back into contenders. They're hoping Dave Canales is the right man for the job and that his offensive prowess will bring a spark. On the defensive side they'll be counting on Ejiro Evero. After working magic his first year on the job, the Panthers will run it back for year two.