In an effort to bolster their offense around Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers landed Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for Johnson to truly make an impact on the Panthers, he needs to be on the field.

The wide receiver is battling through a mild groin strain and is considered day-to-day, head coach Dave Canales announced. However, it doesn't appear to be an injury that will keep him out of any regular season action, via the team's Wednesday press conference.

“I think, just kind of talking to him, he feels like there's something there,” Canales said. “But I think he knows his body really well, he's a veteran guy. So we'll just continue ramping him up and increasing his work.”

With still plenty of time before Week 1, Johnson will have ample opportunity to get over his groin strain. He may miss a couple of reps in practice, but Carolina certainly isn't writing him out of their plans. Bumps and bruises happen in training camp, and Johnson is now the latest to be bit by the injury bug.

When he does make his return, he'll immediately become of the most explosive receivers on the Panthers. Johnson is coming off of a season in which he caught 51 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns. Over his entire five-year career with the Steelers, Johnson made 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Now in Carolina, Diontae Johnson is looking for a fresh start. While he's been dealt a speedbump in his development, the Panthers aren't expecting to be without their new star receiver for long.

Diontae Johnson becomes perfect fit in Panthers' offense

Bryce Young's rookie season didn't go to plan, as he threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While he'll take the majority of flack for that, it's not like the weapons he was throwing to were world class.

Except for Adam Thielen, who led the way with 103 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He will continue to serve as a safety blanket and one of Young's most trusted weapons.

But behind him in receiving yards was DJ Chark with 525. Chark is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Jonathan Mingo gained 418 yards, but failed to reach the end zone. Terrance Marshall had the next most yards amongst wide receivers at a measly 139. Chark and Thielen were the only wide receivers to catch touchdown passes in 2023.

Diontae Johnson comes to Carolina with a proven track record as a playmaker. He should help spread the field and make the Panthers' offense overall more dynamic. He'll be a major boon for Young on a variety of short and long pass plays.

The Panthers and Young are brimming with excitement to finally install Johnson into their offense. The first step ill be simply getting him back on the field.