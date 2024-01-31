The Panthers are making changes.

Quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a pivotal offseason for the course of the future of the franchise. Young did not exactly blow away expectations in his rookie season after being selected first overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft; however, how much of that was due to Young and how much of that was due to the ineptitude around him was certainly a fair question to wonder.

The Texans have made several organizational structural changes over recent months, including the firing of head coach Frank Reich and the hiring of Dave Canales to be the franchise's new head coach. The organization also recently hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach Brad Idzik to be the franchise's new offensive coordinator, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Now, the team has made a slew of additional hires to help restructure the sidelines in Carolina.

“Panthers reached agreement with four offensive coaches, including assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin. Panthers also added running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Of course, personnel on the field was also a large part of the problem for the Panthers during this past season, as the offensive line and the receiving core did not exactly give Bryce Young a ton to work with during the campaign. In any case, it certainly appears that the organization sees the need for change.