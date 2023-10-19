The Carolina Panthers have granted former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. permission to seek a trade with other teams, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Marshall Jr. has fallen out of the wide receiver rotation for the Carolina Panthers this season after dealing with injuries during his first two years in Carolina. Marshall Jr. has played just 22 total snaps over the last two weeks, with Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, and Jonathan Mingo dominating the large majority of the looks at wide receiver for the winless Panthers.

It's a bit of a surprising decision for both parties, as just two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, Marshall Jr. recorded 9 receptions for 56 yards and appeared to flash some chemistry with rookie QB Bryce Young. The Panthers have been rumored to be shopping for a true No. 1 wide receiver for Young moving forward, and it's possible that Marshall Jr. saw the writing on the wall once Chark and Mingo returned to full strength.

Terrace Marshall Jr.'s trade profile

Marshall Jr. is in his third season and was selected with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU. He's received 104 targets on his career for 61 receptions, 742 yards, and one touchdown, all with the Carolina Panthers.

It will be interesting to see if Marshall Jr. can generate any interest on the trade market, as his speed on the boundary could be a potential asset somewhere. Marshall Jr. ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and has good leaping ability and size at 6-foot-2, so perhaps a team will take a flier on him, as there are a lot of physical tools to work with.

We'll see if Marshall Jr. can generate any trade interest on the market and if the Carolina Panthers will look to make a splashy move at wide receiver to replace him.