By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Sean Payton said he may return to FOX despite rumors of potentially taking another head coaching job, according to a Sunday tweet from the 33rd Team writer Ari Meirov.

When asked 1-10 what his chances were to stay at FOX, Payton said 7. He said ownership and the front office matter the most to him before the city and the quarterback.

Payton went 152-89 in 241 games with the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Reference. He went 5-7 in playoff games after he won the Super Bowl with quarterback and temporary Purdue Boilermakers assistant coach Drew Brees in 2009, most notably coaching the Saints during the infamous “Minneapolis Miracle” during the National Football Conference divisional playoff game in 2018.

Recent rumors of the Denver Broncos receiving permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton left Broncos Country as a house divided. The Broncos have not agreed to a way to compensate the Saints should they choose to pursue the rights to Sean Payton’s contract, leading to a mixed bag of opinions on whether the team who just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett should pursue the 15-year Saints head coach.

Payton recently confirmed the rumors, saying he already spoke to Broncos ownership, according to a Sunday report from CBS Sports.

“Denver’s the first team, and I was able to have a conversation with their owner,” Sean Payton said on FOX. “That’s kind of the protocol.”

Are you 1000% an NFL fan? 🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter: Your clutchest email address 🏈 Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

The NFL ruled that any in-person interview with Payton could not be conducted until at least Jan. 17, according a Saturday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he “wanted a winner” as the team’s head coach.

“I think what we desire, what we want as players, [is] we all want to win,” Wilson said. “We want a winner. We want a person that’s going to encourage us and challenge us at the same time, push us […] to the edge every day.”