With Sean Payton reportedly looking to get back into the NFL head coaching ranks, one of the most tantalizing jobs across the league may well be on its way to opening up. After the Los Angeles Chargers’ historic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, the writing is on the wall for Brandon Staley to be fired as head coach. According to Arash Markazi of the Sporting Tribune, Payton could very well prefer a move to the Chargers over some of the other available roles across the league.

Via Markazi on Twitter:

“Sean Payton wants the Chargers job. It’s the only job he has really wanted as he watched this season from his home in Manhattan Beach, which is a few miles from where the Chargers are building their new training facility. The question now is how badly do the Chargers want him?”

As Markazi indicates, the Chargers job would keep Payton close to his home in Manhattan Beach. Despite links to the vacant head coaching roles of the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, joining Justin Herbert on the Chargers could be a perfect destination for Payton.

Of course, the New Orleans Saints own the rights to Payton, so the Chargers would need to pull off a trade with them in order to acquire the head coach. That could cost them a first-round pick, and potentially more. It’s a steep cost, but the Chargers just witnessed first-hand what subpar coaching can do in a crucial spot. Brandon Staley proved he’s not the man for the job, and Sean Payton seems like a potential slam-dunk hire for the franchise.