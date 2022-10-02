The Carolina Panthers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, and fantasy football owners waiting for a last-minute Christian McCaffrey update can officially rejoice. According to Ari Meirov, the Panthers have declared McCaffrey will be active for Sunday afternoon’s tilt against the Cardinals. McCaffrey had appeared on Carolina’s injury report during the week with a thigh issue, but it doesn’t seem that it’ll be enough to keep him sidelined in Week 4.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is active today vs. the #Cardinals. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

McCaffrey is coming off back-to-back 100+ rushing yard outings, so he’ll look to keep his hot streak going now that he’s officially been cleared for action in Week 4.

McCaffrey landed on the Panthers’ injury report with a thigh injury earlier in the week. Seeing his name on the injury report has been somewhat of a regular occurrence throughout his career, but the star running back is set to play through the ailment and take the field in Week 4.

After a slow start in Week 1, Christian McCaffrey looked the part of the No. 1 overall fantasy football pick over the past two weeks. During that span, CMC has rushed 40 times for 210 yards. While he hasn’t scored a touchdown in the last two games, that could very well change on Sunday. He’s clearly getting more involved in Carolina’s offense and the chemistry with Baker Mayfield should continue to develop as the season progresses.

Any fantasy football owner unsure about McCaffrey’s status for Week 4 need not worry following the announcement on Sunday, a couple of hours ahead of kickoff. Any McCaffrey fantasy football owners should be firing him up for the matchup. As long as he’s on the field for the Panthers, he figures to play a big role for the team, even if he’s slightly hampered by an injury.