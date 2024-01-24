Vrabel will meet with both teams this week.

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interviewing former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel Wednesday at the team's practice facility, and now the Caroliana Panthers are going to follow in their footsteps.

The Panthers are set to interview Vrabel on Thursday, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN:

“Sources: After Mike Vrabel meets with Falcons owner Arthur Blank at Blank’s home later today in the Atlanta area, he will fly to Carolina tonight to meet with the Panthers on Thursday.”

In addition to the Panthers and Falcons, Vrabel has also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Panthers aren't just going to have a new head coach next season. Carolina on Tuesday hired Dan Morgan as their new general manager.

Dan Morgan is a former NFL player and received Pro Bowl honors during his time with the Panthers. He was the assistant general manager since 2021 under Scott Fitterer before Fitterer was let go.

Morgan has the tall task of building a winner in Carolina with Bryce Young under center for the Panthers. Young's first season did not go well for Carolina. Considering the amount of draft capital the team gave up to get a deal done, including a 2024 first-round pick as well and wide receiver DJ Moore, the team was expecting a better result.

Regardless of who is the general manager, the Panthers need Young to turn things around in year two, as they invested a lot of assets in moving up to get him.

Whether it's Vrabel or another coach that ends up getting the Panthers job, that will need to be their top focus.