The Carolina Panthers received some crucial news about Diontae Johnson's injury ahead of their Week 6 division matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on X, he said that “Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (questionable, ankle) is expected to play Sunday vs. Atlanta, per sources.”



Johnson has been the most consistent receiver and offensive weapon for the Panthers. He has 23 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers look more sharp since Andy Dalton took over as the starting quarterback. As a result, Johnson has flourished. Before the Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears, Johnson looked like his former Pittsburgh Steeler self. He had at least seven or more receptions, 80 or more yards, and a touchdown since Dalton became the starter.

Carolina has shown some offensive potential. The mix of Johnson, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and running back Chuba Hubbard has been solid. They scored more than 20 points in two of their previous three games. Johnson led the way in these games and can even be more productive against the Falcons.

Diontae Johnson will continue his consistent play despite his injury

The two opponents Johnson dominated against were fairly good teams. The Cincinnati Bengals are an elite offensive team while the Las Vegas Raiders are the middle of the pack. Both defenses struggled to contain Johnson on the intermediate routes. His footwork, explosiveness, and ability to create separation cannot be underestimated.

Dalton has played with receivers of Johnson's caliber before with the Bengals. He had Tyler Boyd and Marvin Jones as elite intermediate and yards-after-the-catch route runners. Dalton knows how to put his players in positions to make plays. Also, the Falcons present an interesting matchup.

After a chaotic Thursday Night Football finish, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins made history. He threw for over 500 yards and the game was an offensive slugfest from start to finish. While it won't likely be another 500+ yard game from Cousins, it could be an offense-driven game.

The Falcons have allowed more than 20 points in their last four games. Even though their passing defense has been solid, Panthers head coach Dave Canales can cook up some creative plays. He understands the Falcons well, after previously being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator last season.

Some designed runs, run-pass options for Johnson, and creative looks could be a deciding factor for the Panthers. Regardless, Carolina could pull a stunner with their first win in division play this season.