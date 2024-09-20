There has been a lot of noise surrounding the Carolina Panthers since Bryce Young was benched for Andy Dalton. Head coach Dave Canales seems to be content with his decision and knows that Dalton has the experience to win games. After practice, Canales spoke with the media, and he had good things to say about Dalton and how he's managing the offense since taking the starting job.

“Practice looks sharp. Just constant communication, he's talking to guys, which is a continuation of building our concepts, our team, and finding our identity,” Canales said.

When looking at Dalton's resume, there's a reason Canales has confidence in the quarterback. He's made the Pro Bowl three times as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback from 2011 to 2019 and has started in games for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the Panthers.

Andy Dalton opens up about being Panthers' starting QB

After Andy Dalton was named the starting quarterback for the Panthers, he spoke about getting the opportunity and his excitement.

“I'm really excited for this opportunity,” Dalton told reporters, via the team website. “When I came here, I wasn't sure if I was going to get another opportunity to start again. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm excited about what's ahead.

“It's a tough situation. I've been on both sides of it, and it's hard for everybody. But for me, I'm looking forward to it.”

On the other hand, Bryce Young is taking accountability for losing the starting job and is ready to become a better player.

“There's a lot of plays for last year and the first two games, for the most part, every snap hit my hand, and I didn't do enough with it at the end of the day. I take accountability for that,” Young said after a practice. “There's plays and a long list of things I wish I was better at, and I'm going to continue to grow and improve and be better at. I'm always going to look in the mirror.”