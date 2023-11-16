Panthers OC Thomas Brown opens up on Frank Reich taking over duties as the team's play-caller after a rough stint.

The Carolina Panthers offense has been a disaster this season despite having No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback. A few weeks ago, head coach Frank Reich handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. But, ahead of Week 11, Reich mentioned that he took the duties back in a bit of a surprising move.

Now, Brown has broken his silence on the decision, per David Newton of ESPN.

“Here we are moving forward, focused on the Cowboys. The overall product offensively has not been good enough all year.”

Panthers OC Thomas Brown handles having the play calling taken away with class. He handles it as he opened like a ‘’grown man.’’ pic.twitter.com/3otyCjpUCQ — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 16, 2023

Brown didn't seem bothered by the decision, and he added that he had a feeling he would lose the role on Sunday night and he also mentioned he doesn't think it will be a setback for his career journey.

Panthers offense has been brutal either way

Truth be told, just as Brown said, the Panthers offense has not been good all season. They currently rank 29th in points per game (17), 29th in yards, 2nd in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, and 19th in both time of possession and 3rd down efficiency, so there is a ton of room for improvement.

The Panthers scored just two touchdowns in 30 drives since Brown took over the duties, although it's not entirely his fault. They have scored more than 24 points just once this season, and they have six games with less than 20 points, including an ugly 13-point performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

Bryce Young hasn't helped either, as he has just 1,560 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with 2nd overall pick C.J. Stroud making a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year and even MVP.

Miles Sanders, one of the Panthers' big offseason additions, has not lived up to his expectations. Sanders has just 224 yards and one score on 71 carries, both behind Chuba Hubbard. Adam Thielen has been a huge surprise, and he leads the team by far with 652 yards and four scores on 68 catches. and he has been a one-man show at times for Carolina.

Nonetheless, the Panthers' 2023 campaign has been rough, and hopefully Reich can kick the offense back into high gear.