By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Earlier in the week, the Carolina Panthers brought back a familiar face when they signed former cornerback Josh Norman. Norman spent the first four seasons of his career with the Panthers, ultimately leaving after the 2016 season.

With injuries striking the Panthers secondary, including Jaycee Horn undergoing wrist surgery, the team opted to reunite with Josh Norman.

On Wednesday, while speaking with reporters, Norman spoke about what it is like to be back with the Panthers. After stating that he hadn’t been back to Carolina since 2016, he stated, “Yeah I’ve never stepped foot back here”.

“I’m still processing it honestly. I know I’ve been here for a couple of days, but still. It kinda grew me up, this place grew me up a lot.” Norman added.

During the four seasons that he spent with the Panthers, Josh Norman developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Over that time, he appeared in 53 games, recording 181 total tackles, 36 defended passes, four forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Following his departure in 2016, Norman spent time with the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers.

Josh Norman spent the 2021 season with the 49ers. He appeared in 15 games last season, recording 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, five defended passes and one interception.

Norman, now 35 years old, will be playing in his 11th season in the NFL. With the Panthers currently at 6-9 on the season, they are still in a position to make the playoffs. They are now in must-win territory, and Norman may have to make an impact as soon as this week.