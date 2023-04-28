Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Everyone involved with the Carolina Panthers is excited for the introduction of Bryce Young. Well, everyone except Matt Corral. After the Panthers used the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Young, Corral dropped a cryptic message showing his opinion on the selection.

Not only did the Panthers select Young, they traded up for him. Carolina wouldn’t invest so much for Young to sit. Corral knows that that means he has a much lesser chance of seeing the field while with Carolina. His recent Twitter posts show his attitude towards continuing with the Panthers.

“I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry,” the first half of Corral’s post read.

“That means you are in the wrong place,” the post continued. “Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Less than ideal post by Matt Corral. pic.twitter.com/03CbHo3mEx — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) April 28, 2023

Carolina drafted Matt Corral in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He suffered a foot injury during the preseason and missed his entire rookie season. Now, Corral has been passed up as the team’s future starter for Young.

Head coach Frank Reich wasn’t in Carolina when they drafted Corral. Now heading the Panthers, Reich wanted his own quarterback to mold. In Young, Reich has his quarterback to build around.

Corral was a high draft pick just a year ago. He hasn’t gotten an opportunity to prove him yet at the NFL level. After the Panthers drafted Bryce Young, there’s a chance Corral doesn’t ever play a down in Carolina.