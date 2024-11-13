The Carolina Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. Carolina is 3-7 heading into Week 11 and sits at the bottom of a weak NFC South division. But some thing are looking up. The Panthers have played better football recently, stringing together a two-game winning streak. They also got some positive injury news after losing one player during last week's Germany game.

Panthers RB Miles Sanders is considered day-to-day with an ankle/foot injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Sanders underwent extensive tests and a visit with an expert. Carolina wants the swelling to go down before getting Sanders back, so he is still expected to miss some time.

Sanders was carted off the field in Germany, so many Panthers fans were fearing the worst. However, the good news is that it does not appear to be a serious injury.

Sanders' injury is not good news for the Panthers, but they have the depth to bounce back from his injury. Starter Chuba Hubbard and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks are well equipped to handle all of Carolina's rushing needs while Sanders recovers.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard had career-best performance in Germany

One reason for Carolina's recent successes is running back Chuba Hubbard. He is having a career season and recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Panthers.

Hubbard rewarded the Panthers with his best career game against the Giants in Germany. He had a heartfelt reaction to learning about his personal best performance.

“Definitely a blessing,” Hubbard said after the game per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “I think more than anything I just want to win, so you know to win in that fashion was obviously a little crazy at the end. But to get two in a row with my guys feels good. Especially in Munich.”

Hubbard had 28 attempts for 153 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Giants in Munich.

Hubbard had a breakout season in 2023, rushing for 902 yards and five touchdowns. He is currently on pace to exceed those totals, already accumulating 665 rushing yards and five touchdowns through just nine games.

It is great that Panthers fans have something to feel excited about heading into the future.

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 11 showdown with the Chiefs.