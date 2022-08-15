While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.

OBJ comments on the NFL’s Baker Mayfield post. pic.twitter.com/861wf1dnk9 — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) August 15, 2022

It’s nearly impossible to forget the turmoil surrounding the former Cleveland Browns teammates. Beckham Jr. was not happy with his involvement in the offense during his tenure with the Browns, and he voiced those concerns, effectively scapegoating Mayfield. As a result, the Browns released Beckham Jr., who later signed with the Rams and went on to win a Super Bowl.

Despite their apparent beef from last season, it doesn’t look as is there’s any bad blood between Beckham and Mayfield. OBJ’s Instagram comment suggests as much, indicating that he’s rooting for Mayfield to succeed in Carolina, where he’s battling with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback gig.

Beckham suffered an ACL injury during the playoff run with the Rams and remains unsigned with the preseason underway. He’s been vocal in offering himself to various teams but no new deal for the veteran wideout has materialized. Perhaps his comment to Mayfield could light the spark that would send him to Carolina to play the 2022 season with the Panthers, though there has been nothing on the organization’s end to suggest they’re interested in the 29-year-old.

Last season with the Browns and Rams, Odell Beckham featured in 14 games, making 44 receptions with 537 yards and five touchdown grabs. In his six games with the Browns, Beckham was targeted just 34 times, hauling in 17 receptions and scoring zero touchdowns. After joining the Rams and spending the final eight games of the regular season alongside Matthew Stafford and Co, Beckham made 27 receptions and scored five touchdowns. He added another 21 receptions, 288 yards, and two touchdowns during the Super Bowl run.