The Carolina Panthers have made a statement regarding the status of their now-former executive, Adrian Wilson. It was just revealed that he was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence-related charges of assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct on June 1.

“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers,” a Tepper Sports & Entertainment spokesperson said, per NFL.com's Michael Baca. “Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”

The alleged transgressions occurred early in the morning as Wilson was arrested and charged by the Scottsdale Police Department. The Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor member and former All-Pro safety had worked in the franchise's scouting department before returning to his home state of North Carolina (played college football at NC State) to join the Panthers' front office in February of 2023.

Although Carolina did not go into any detail about the case, the team clearly wishes to hastily move on from Wilson. The organization is stressing stability coming off the heels of an awful 2023-24 season, but it could feel that the seriousness of the legal situation leaves it with no other choice at this time.

Panthers move forward

The Panthers are surely adjusting accordingly as they look to effectively replace Adrian Wilson ahead of the start of next season. Considering they are in the midst of a potentially trying rebuild with a second-year quarterback and first-year head coach at the forefront, the player development position is an important one going forward.

Wilson appeared to be an active a participant in Carolina's war room during the 2024 NFL Draft, and his status with the franchise was not in doubt until it was discovered that he is no longer included on its official website. While the news of his arrest could possibly explain why the two sides have parted ways, the reasons for Wilson's exit have not been announced.

Fans will try to piece everything together, but this statement could be the extent of the clarity they receive for a while. Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and retired in 2015 after injuries and natural decline prevented him from suiting up for the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears in the following years. He transitioned to the front office and quickly made headway there.

Perhaps more information will come out in the next few days regarding Wilson's departure. Regardless, he will now prepare to face the charges against him.