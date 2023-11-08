We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Panthers-Bears prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Carolina Panthers will head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Panthers-Bears prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bears lost 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints last weekend. It was back-and-forth throughout the game, with each team exchanging a score. However, the Bears allowed a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lose the game. Tyson Bagent went 18 for 30 while passing for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, he rushed eight times for 70 yards. D'Onta Foreman ran 20 times for 83 yards. Likewise, Darnell Mooney had five receptions for 82 yards. Cole Kmet caught six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Bears went 6 for 12 on third-down conversions while also allowing two sacks. The defense also did not have a sack. Significantly, the team had eight penalties, while the offense committed two fumbles and five turnovers.

The Panthers lost 27-13 to the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. Unfortunately, they fell behind 20-3 at halftime. Bryce Young struggled, going 24 for 39 with 173 yards passing with one touchdown and three interceptions while also rushing five times for 41 yards. Additionally, Chubba Hubbard ran 16 times for 58 yards. Hayden Hurst caught two passes for 54 yards. The Panthers went 7 for 16 on third-down conversions. Also, they allowed four sacks and also committed 10 penalties.

The Bears lead the all-time series 7-4. Likewise, they are 4-1 over the last five games against the Panthers. The Bears are 4-1 in five games against the Panthers at Soldier Field. Moreover, they have won the last three and have not lost at home to the Panthers since 2006.

Here are the Panthers-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Bears Odds

Carolina Panthers: +3.5 (-108)

Chicago Bears: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bears Week 10

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers snuck in their first win two weeks ago. Then, they fell back to Earth with a thud as a fairly mediocre Indianapolis team destroyed them at Bank of America Stadium.

Young is their quarterback, regardless of how much he struggles. Significantly, he has passed for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Young has also rushed 69 times for 229 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Chubbard has rushed 85 times for 328 yards and one touchdown. Adam Thielen has caught 62 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns. Ultimately, he might have to do more if D.J. Clark cannot suit up, as he has not practiced yet this week.

The defense has so many issues. Unfortunately, it could be worse if they do not have the services of Brian Burns, who is in the concussion protocol. The Panthers might have to make up for his absence. Therefore, look for Frankie Luvu to try to step up. Luvu has 35 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Panthers will cover the spread if Young can limit his mistakes. Then, they need their defense to stop a rushing attack that might get their best rusher back.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields may play this week. Sadly, he has missed the last three games. But Fields has put in two limited practices this week. Therefore, there is optimism he will return. Fields has passed for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Also, he has rushed 47 times for 237 yards and a touchdown. Foreman is their main running back, racking up 66 rushes for 287 yards and two touchdowns over five games. Additionally, they have a strong receiver they hope can do well this week. Moore has 47 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kmet has 41 catches for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has not been good at all this season. However, there are some bright spots. T.J. Edwards has 56 solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Yannick Ngakoue has tallied 10 solo tackles and two sacks. The Bears will need both men to have a great game against a rookie quarterback who has struggled yet can still make big plays with his arms and legs.

The Bears will cover the spread if Fields returns and can dominate with his arms and legs. Then, the defense must show up and stop Carolina's rushing attack.

Final Panthers-Bears Prediction & Pick

These teams are so evenly matched for all the wrong reasons. Thus, it will likely be a close game to the very end. The Bears destroyed the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football a few weeks ago. Ultimately, they have the potential to destroy Carolina. But keep an eye on Fields' health and see if he can play. Consequently, that will be a big factor.

Final Panthers-Bears Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers: +3.5 (-108)