The Florida Panthers are on the road to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Panthers-Blue Jackets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Panthers-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Blue Jackets Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -166

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers are fresh off a Stanley Cup, but they have started slow this season. They were able to come out of the gates hot against the Bruins, but since then, the Panthers have struggled a bit. The Panthers are capable of finding the back of the net, though. They scored six goals in the first game, so they just have to find that again. If the Panthers can be strong on their attack, they are going to win this game.

Sam Bennett has been playing well. He has three goals on 11 shots for the Panthers, but Florida needs more. Not having Matthew Tkachuk really hurts, so Florida needs a few skaters to really step up. Along with Bennett, Sam Reinhart is playing well. These two need to come together for a few goals if the Panthers want to win this game.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start in net for the Panthers. He is playing well. Bobrovsky was the goaltender in their opening night win over the Boston Bruins, and he allowed just two goals in the loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Blue Jackets are hit or miss when it comes to scoring, so there is a great chance to Bobrovsky to lead the team to a win.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets will be playing just their third game Tuesday night while the Panthers are on game five. The Blue Jackets will just have fresher legs. They are coming off a good win over the Colorado Avalanche in which they scored six goals, as well. The Blue Jackets need to play fast, and take advantage of the tired legs the Panthers might have.

Columbus is getting some great play out of Yegor Chinakhov this season. He leads the team with three assists, and he has also scored a goal. Chinakhov is doing a great job controlling the team in the offensive zone, and making sure his teammates get a good look at the net. If he can keep that up, the Blue Jackets are going to win this game.

Daniil Tarasov is expected to be the starting goaltender for the Blue Jackets. He was the starting goaltender in their win over the Avalanche. In that game, Tarasov made 26 saves, but four shots did get past him. Nonetheless, he did enough to help the Blue Jackets win, and that is all that matters. Florida has struggled to score on the road this season, so Tarasov should be able to have a pretty good game.

Final Panthers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are not playing all that great right now, so I think this game will be pretty close. I am going to take the Blue Jackets to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-182)