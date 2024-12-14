ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames have had plenty of success over the Florida Panthers in their last ten matchups, winning seven. The teams have much more history than their on-ice battles, as it'll also be Matthew Tkachuk's first return to Calgary since winning his first Stanley Cup. There could be a mixed reaction for the former energy winger of the franchise, as he left Calgary to find more success and achieved it. Flames fans may be even more upset about his departure after he won the Stanley Cup. The return matchup with Florida comes at a great time for Jonathan Huberdeau, as the man traded for Tkachuk has been on a hot streak recently, with seven points in his last five games. It has been a struggle for Huberdeau at times since the trade. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Flames prediction and pick.

Here are the Panthers-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Flames Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -190

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Flames

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: City, Sportsnet, SCRIPPS

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers haven't been in the best form on their West Coast road trip, as the Seattle Kraken took them to a shootout in the first game on Tuesday, then they lost 4-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. However, the Kraken win made it six wins in their past seven games and a seven-game point streak, as the one loss came in overtime. Florida is in a battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first in the Atlantic Division, and they fell behind after their loss on Thursday night. The Panthers and Maple Leafs sit tied in points, but Florida has one more game played, which gives Toronto the edge.

The issue for the Flames in this game is they are facing a motivated Panthers team who won't take kindly to Thursday night's loss, and Calgary themselves have been in poor form recently. Their most recent loss on Thursday night was a disaster, as Dan Vladar allowed eight goals, and they lost 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flames' seventh loss in their past nine games has sent them spiraling down the Pacific Division standings after a hot start. Calgary can't get a save from their goaltenders, as they have a combined 4.20 goals-against average and a .832 save percentage over their past five games.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers' goaltending situation may not be ideal after Sergei Bobrovsky's performance on Thursday night. You can't win if you don't score, but Bobrovsky allowing four goals on 19 shots certainly didn't help Florida. They'll likely turn to Spencer Knight for this matchup, who wasn't in great form the last time we saw him back at the start of December. He started three straight games while Bobrovsky was out but allowed ten goals on 50 shots over his last two appearances.

Final Panthers-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames have been unable to keep the puck out of their net, and Spencer Knight wasn't able to either the last time we saw him. The Panthers, who have the fifth-best offense in the league, will be hungry for goals after getting shut out on Thursday night. Take this matchup to go over.

Final Panthers-Flames Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-110)