The Florida Panthers will head north on Interstate 75 to face the Tampa Bay Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

The Panthers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in their last game before the holiday break. Initially, it was 2-2 in the third period when Carter Verhaeghe broke the tie with a powerplay goal. The Cats added another tally in the period with a powerplay goal by Sam Reinhart. Ultimately, Verhaeghe finished with one goal and one assist. Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brandon Montour each had two helpers to sustain the effort. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves to help preserve the win. Significantly, the Panthers also took 42 shots on goal. The Cats also won 52 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 2 for 6 on the powerplay. The Panthers also leveled 24 hits and blocked 11 shots.

The Lightning defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 in the shootout. In the end, Victor Hedman finished the shootout with a goal to win it for the Bolts. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 33 saves. Meanwhile, the offense won 63 percent of their faceoffs. But they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. The Lightning also leveled 16 hits and blocked 21 shots.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the Panthers and the Lightning. Overall, the teams split the season series last season. But the Panthers have won 6 of 10 in this series. Also, the scores have been lopsided for the most part. The Cats also are 3-1-1 in the last five regular-season games at Amalie. When these teams played at Amalie last season, the Panthers won one game 4-1, and the Bolts won the other game 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Lightning Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+198)

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-245)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Lightning

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida and ESPN+

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread

The Panthers are 19-12-2 and clinging to the third spot in the Atlantic Division, with the Lightning right on their heels. Now, they hope their offense can sustain the progress it made before the break.

Sam Reinhart leads the way with 19 goals and 21 assists, including nine powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. Also, he has been average in the faceoff circle, winning 108 draws and losing 121. Barkov has tallied 11 goals and 21 assists. Meanwhile, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 244 draws and losing 208. Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 12 assists, including five powerplay tallies and three game-winning markers. Also, Tkachuk has added five goals and 19 assists but still has not converted a goal on the powerplay. Overall, the Cats are struggling on offense, ranking 25th in goals, 30th in shooting percentage, and 20th on the powerplay.

Bobrovsky will likely get the start today and is coming in with a record of 15-9-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Now, he will play behind a defense that is fifth in goals allowed and eighth on the penalty kill. They likely will need to kill penalties because they currently rank 31st in overall penalties.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can capitalize on their shooting chance and avoid falling behind early. Therefore, it is important to avoid taking too many penalties.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning are 17-13-5 and just one point behind the Panthers in the Atlantic Division as they come into this one. Now, they want to knock off their divisional rivals and move up in the standings.

Nikita Kucherov has led the way with 23 goals and 34 assists, including eight powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. Meanwhile, Brayden Point has tallied 16 goals and 22 assists, including seven powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. Point has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 141 draws and losing 173. Additionally, Steven Stamkos has been solid, with 15 goals and 20 assists, including six powerplay conversions. Hedman has tallied five goals and 28 assists, including two markers on the powerplay. Overall, the Lightning are struggling on offense, ranking 25th in goals despite being sixth in shooting percentage. The Bolts are second on the powerplay.

Vasilevskiy will likely get the start tonight and comes in with a record of 8-5 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908 over 13 games since he returned. Now, he will back up a defense that is 28th in goals against, 17th on the penalty kill, and 29th in overall penalties.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can draw some penalties and then shoot the puck more. Then, they need to avoid taking penalties of their own and not give the Panthers any extra chances.

Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Panthers and Lightning usually combine for a lot of goals. However, this year has been different. This feels more like a 3-2 game than anything else.

Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-102)