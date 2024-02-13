The Florida Panthers look to stay hot as we continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Florida Panthers look to stay hot as they have the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers come into the game sitting at 33-15-4 on the year, good for second place in the Atlantic Division. They have also won six of their last seven games. Last time out, they had a dominating performance over the Colorado Avalanche. Carter Vehaeghe scored the first goal of the game on the power play, and then Sam Reinhart added a power-play goal to make it 2-0 after the first period. in the second, Etu Loustarinen added and goal, and then Aleksander Barkov added one in the third period to make it 4-0. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 34 shots he faced on the way to a 4-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the Penguins come into the game sitting at 23-19-7 on the year, in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have won just three of their last ten games, and last time out, faced the Winnipeg Jets. Mark Scheifele scored in the first period, followed by a Nino Niederreiter goal to make it 2-0 for the Jets. Bryan Rust would get the Penguins within a goal, but Connor Hellebuyck was great. He saved 35 of 36 shots as the Penguins fell 2-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Penguins Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -126

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Penguins

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers come into the game sitting 13th in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.19 goals per contest this year. They are led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 39 goals on the year, plus 25 assists, giving him 64 total points. He has also been great on the power play, coming in with 22 powerplay goals on the year, plus four assists. Further, Reinhart has scored four times short-handed this year. Helping him out on the power play with Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with 17 goals and 29 total assists, leading the team in assists and sitting second to the team in points with 56. He has just two goals on the power play but has 20 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe comes into the game second on the team in goals. He has 26 goals and 27 assists, good for 53 total points. He has eight goals and six assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov sits fourth on the team in points and is one of four guys on the team with over 50 points this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals, but 39 assists, giving him 51 total points this year. Like Tkachuk, he has been great setting up the power lay, sitting with a goal and 18 assists when man-up this year.

The Panthers have the sixth-best power play unit in the NHL this year, sitting with a 24.9 percent success rate when on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, coming in with an 82.7 percent success rate, sixth in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 25-10-2 on the year, with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts, winning all four of those games. With this being the first of back-to-back games, he may sit through and play on Thursday. That would place Anthony Stolarz in goal, who has an 8-5-2 record with a 2.11 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penguins sit 26th in the NHL this year in scoring with just 2.90 goals per game. Sidney Crosby leads the way this year in goals and points. He comes into the game with 28 goals on the year, plus 24 assists, for a total of 52 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with seven goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel comes in second on the team in points while sitting second on the team in assists. He enters the game with 22 goals and 29 assists, for a total of 51 points. Further, he also has four goals and nine assists on the power play.

Rounding out the top-scoring forwards is Evgeni Malkin. Malkin has 16 goals this year with 25 assists, giving him 41 total points. He has scored three of those goals and nine assists on the power play. Still, the Penguins get a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Erik Karlsson comes in with seven goals and 30 assists this year while having two goals and ten assists on the power play. Kris Letang has scored four times this year, but has 26 assists, making him fifth on the team in points. He has not had the same level of success on the power play though, with just two assists this year.

The Penguins power play has struggled this year. They have a 13.9 percent conversion rate, which ranks them 30th in the NHL on the season. They have been solid on the penalty kill though, with an 81.6 percent success rate, tenth in the NHL.

Tristan Jarry is scheduled to be in goal once again for the Penguins in this one. He comes into the game at 14-15-4 in the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He leads the NHL in shutouts this year while being top ten in goals against average and save percentage. Like the Panthers, this is the first of back-to-back games. If he is not in goal it will be Alex Nedeljkovic in the net. He comes in at 8-4-3 on the ear with a 2.63 goals against average and a .917 save percentage on the season.

Final Panthers-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins are struggling heavily to score. They have not scored over three goals in their last ten games, with all three wins being three-goal performances. Still, the defense has been solid. They have allowed over three goals just twice in the last ten games. This has kept totals in their games low, with just two games going over 6.5 goals in their last ten. The Panthers, on the other hand, are scoring well. They have scored 25 goals in their last seven games, winning six of them. Still, they scored just three the last time thye faced the Penguins. The prediction for this Panthers-Penguins clash is a low scoring game, making the total the best play.

Final Panthers-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-132)