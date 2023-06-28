Paolo Banchero truly had a wonderful first-year campaign for the Orlando Magic last season. Thanks to his Rookie of the Year-worthy performance, NBA card prices of the Magic's number one draft pick cemented his value in the market. But Banchero isn't the only young star to look out for in the hobby when the next season hits. We take a look at the prospect of Paolo Banchero rookie cards and other picks collectors must hoard before the NBA returns soon.

Paolo Banchero and 5 young stars NBA card collectors must hoard before 2023-24 season

7. Mikal Bridges

After spending four and a half seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Mikal Bridges finally went off as part of the Brooklyn Nets after the trade deadline. In the 27 games he played for his new team, Bridges put out averages of 26.1 points on 47% shooting from the field, 37% from deep, and 89% from the charity stripe while adding 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a single steal per contest. With his offensive potential being realized, along with being great on defense, Bridges is finally ready to take the leap, both for the Nets and for his stock in the NBA card market.

As it stands, Mikal Bridges rookie cards are looking good in the market right now. His PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver is currently valued at $110 and is down 15% during the last three months. If he can rise up in Brooklyn, there's no reason Bridges' card price can't do the same.

6. De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has always been overlooked in favor of Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, his fellow picks from the 2017 Draft Class. Turns out, NBA rookie card collectors mustn't make the same mistake, especially with how the Sacramento Kings performed last season. Of course, Fox's incredible performance during that campaign, which consisted of averaging 25 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, helped his team return to the playoffs after the longest period of not reaching it in the NBA.

Thanks to his role in bringing the Kings back to the playoffs, Fox's most popular NBA rookie card, his PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver, is currently on an upward trend. In the last three months, the said card has already gone up to $220 from $190. If Sacramento keeps up its momentum, Fox's value in the hobby will also rise.

5. Jalen Brunson

Before his breakout season, a lot of folks threw some shade at the New York Knicks for handing Jalen Brunson a big, fat, juicy contract. After playing through the 2022-23 season, it's safe to say that his decision to walk away from the Dallas Mavericks has been a great one, cementing his place as one of the must-haves in the market next season. With nightly averages of 24 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, there's no doubt that Brunson is becoming Him for the Knicks, even with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett onboard.

It's very clear that Brunson is the main man in New York and it looks like he's going to be so for the foreseeable future. Thanks to that development, it's easy to see his PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card as a big bargain at $97 when the new season rolls around. With that kind of value and a potential All-Star season soon, there's no doubt Brunson cards must be hoarded right away.

4. Tyrese Haliburton

Some would say that sending Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers was the best thing to happen in his career. Seeing how Fox has thrived as the undisputed number one option in Sacramento, it's safe to say Haliburton is doing the same in the Easter Conference. With averages of 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per contest, not to mention his first All-Star Game appearance, it's a given that this young stud must be on every collector's radar.

It's a good thing that Haliburton's PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card is down from $280 to $211. This just means there's room for the price to grow, especially if he continues what he did last season with the Pacers.

3. Anthony Edwards

For all the statements Karl-Anthony Towns has said over the past few months about being the best big man shooter ever, there's a growing sentiment in the Twin Cities that the All-Star center might not be the best for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In contrast, though, is the continuous improvement of Anthony Edwards since he was drafted in 2020, which presents a clearer path back to contention for the Wolves.

Last season alone, Edwards notched 24.6 points on 45% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc while contributing 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on a nightly basis. The possibility of trading Towns away and building around Edwards is also becoming more of a possibility. If that happens, NBA card collectors must scoop more of Edwards' stock, specifically his PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card. That's because it just went down from $585 to $475 during the last three months. Those in the hobby must take advantage of this downward skid, as it can present some room for growth sometime next season.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

For several years now, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been consistently dismissed as a rebuilding team that would take some time before being relevant again. It seems that timetable, though, has been sped up because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive 2022-23 season. During that period, the Canadian guard made All-NBA First Team by posting 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and a single block per game.

And even without Chet Holmgren for OKC, SGA still managed to lift his team to almost make the playoffs. Even if that's the case, his PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card's three-month skid from $390 to $351 is still a blessing a disguise as it can be a solid target with a lot of upside in the market.

1. Paolo Banchero

Last year's number one pick certainly didn't disappoint fans of the Orlando Magic and those who have invested in his NBA cards. With averages of 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 rebounds, Banchero is definitely the building block Orlando needs to return to relevance. With the right pieces around him, it's easy to imagine those Paolo Banchero rookie cards rising in the market. Currently, his PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie is worth $625 on eBay, making him one of the few guys to look out for next season.

Paolo Banchero and the other guys on this list are certainly a no-brainer when it comes to the hobby. With their names standing out last season, it's easy to root for them when the new campaign starts. Better be on the lookout to gain an advantage of the lull in the market to get these guys and their NBA cards at good prices. In doing so, there'll be more room to make a profit when the time comes.