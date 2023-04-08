Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero has been one of the most sensational players in the league since Day 1.

Selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, plenty of pressure was on him after being the surprise pick for the Magic; former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, drafted second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, was the projected first overall pick.

Nonetheless, Banchero hasn’t disappointed in the least. In fact, the pick looks even better in retrospect, with Holmgren out for the season and Banchero being the frontrunner for the 2023 Rookie of the Year award throughout the season.

Of course, natural talent isn’t all a player needs as a professional, and coaching often plays a part in how well a player performs.

So it makes sense that Banchero had nothing but high praise for Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley when speaking to former NBA stars Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on the Knuckleheads podcast about the impact the 44-year-old Mosley has had on him as a player.

“He’s been there for me the whole time,” Banchero says. “He’s been hands-on with me the whole time.”

“He preached me playing with freedom, but also having to play hard, play defense. Give effort on that end. Not just be a one-way player… He lets me play through mistakes; he lets everyone play through mistakes. He a coach who’s gonna let us play as long as we giving effort and playing the right way. He’s a great coach, man.”

Banchero is averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. He leads the rookie class with his scoring average and ranks in the top-5 with his rebounding and assists average.

Mosley is in his second season as a head coach; both have been with the rebuilding Magic.