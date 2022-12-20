By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Even if the NBA season hasn’t passed its halfway mark, Paolo Banchero is proving the Orlando Magic right by balling out of his mind for them. Not only that but the rookie is about to hit the NBA card market once the latest products for this season are released. When that time comes, expect the first-year forward to gain a lot of hype amongst collectors and investors alike. The thing is, he’s not the only guy people should be looking out for. We take a look below at the best NBA rookie cards to invest in this season

Paolo Banchero and the 4 best NBA rookie cards to invest in

5. Keegan Murray

In a draft where he was picked fourth overall, Keegan Murray is slowly morphing into a key piece for the Sacramento Kings. Gone now are the days when the franchise was roasted for picking him over Jaden Ivey since the Detroit Pistons’ rookie is proving to be a better fit in the East, rather than a squad led by De’Aaron Fox. With that in mind, it’s pretty easy to see why Murray has a better chance of becoming a talented player with the Kings.

Keegan Murray – 1st among rookies in catch-and-shoot PPG (6.2) – 1st among rookies in catch-and-shoot 3s made per game (2.0) Doesn’t need the basketball in his hands for long to impact winning at the offensive end for the Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/2y4n6a0vhn — @formshooting (@formshooting) December 17, 2022

For one, in the 26 games Murray has played this season, the rookie is notching 11.9 points, including 37% from deep, while adding 4 rebounds per contest. Keep in mind that the Kings have several guys who need the ball in their hands most of time, including Fox and Domantas Sabonis. If Murray develops his outside shot and becomes a better defender in the coming years, expect his NBA rookie cards to gain a following.

4. Jabari Smith Jr.

Just a few months ago, everyone and their mothers were picking on Jabari Smith Jr. for failing to live up to his draft expectations. Apart from being compared to Paolo Banchero, the Houston Rockets’ rookie might have experienced an adjustment period, especially playing with two ball-dominant guards in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

But after 28 games as a starter for Space City, Smith is finally coming out of his shell to justify those in the hobby to invest in his NBA cards soon. During that period, Smith is averaging 12 points a game, including hitting 35% from beyond the arc, while making 7.1 rebounds. And while he isn’t a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end of the court, his 6’10”, 220lb frame is ideal in hounding the league’s best players whenever Smith is assigned to them. A good example was when the rookie took on Giannis Antetokounmpo and shut him down defensively. If he develops nicely along this path, expect his NBA rookie cards to gain some heat in the market.

3. Jaden Ivey

There was a lot of hype surrounding Jaden Ivey before he was chosen fifth by the Detroit Pistons. The original plan was for him to form a dynamic backcourt with last year’s number one pick, Cade Cunningham. Unfortunately, the Pistons’ franchise player got injured and will spend the remainder of the season recovering. The good news here is that Ivey himself is getting the opportunity to show why he’s worthy to be part of Motor City’s future.

In the 28 games Ivey has played for the Pistons, the rookie has tallied 15 points, 4.3 rebounds, and a single steal in 30.1 minutes on the court. Even though his efficiency from the field and from deep leaves a lot to be desired, the fact that he can get buckets for a team that needs offensive consistency is something to take note of. If given more time to develop, Ivey can evolve into a viable number two option for the Pistons, or even take the reins from Cunningham if he proves to be the better player. In any case, it’s best to look out for his NBA cards once they come out soon.

2. Benedict Mathurin

Before the current season started, there was a lot of talk surrounding Benedict Mathurin’s claim that LeBron James has to prove to him that he’s the better player. Back then, the Indiana Pacers’ rookie got roasted for having a bark that’s louder than his bite. But now, after 31 games, Mathurin is showing everyone what he’s truly made of.

HIM.🔥 Bennedict Mathurin received his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award before the game tonight.🏆 pic.twitter.com/eidoogCEMe — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 18, 2022

During that period, the Pacers’ young star averaged 17.9 points on 41% shooting from the field, 35% from deep, and 81% from the free throw line. Mathurin is also making 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29 minutes per contest. Throughout those games, Indiana’s young stud is forming a promising backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton by helping the Pacers string some much-needed wins to compete in the Eastern Conference. If all goes according to plan, more people will be paying attention to Indiana, and Mathurin’s NBA rookie cards by extension.

1. Paolo Banchero

Without a doubt, the top rookie to look out for when the latest NBA cards drop is no other than Paolo Banchero. The Orlando Magic’s young rookie is currently on a tear and proving to everyone why he’s worthy of the top pick in this year’s draft.

These are the kind of shots superstars make. Young rookie, team trailing by 2 in crunch time, shot clock winding down, on the road against the best team in the NBA, reigning DPOY in your face, doesn’t matter. Paolo Banchero is a rising superstar. #MagicTogetherpic.twitter.com/bNBYRSGGaH — The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) December 19, 2022

With 24 games under his belt, Banchero has notched averages of 22 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. And while his free throw and three-point percentage could use a boost up, the number of field goals that are going in more than makes up for the rookie’s flaws. It’s also evident that the Magic is trusting him with the offense, which is a promising sign moving forward.

It won’t be long now before the new batch of NBA card products from Panini comes out. When that happens, collectors can be sure that Banchero and these other guys will be hot on day one. Keep in mind, though, that prices will eventually settle down so there’s no need to overpay. The important thing here is to keep an eye on these rookies and their NBA cards for the best possible deals in the coming months.