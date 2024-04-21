The Jumpman himself is no stranger to the NBA Playoffs and with players like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson representing the footwear giant, Jordan Brand is making their mark on the 2024 Playoffs. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero made his first-ever appearance in the postseason and did so while debuting the newest sneaker in Jordan's illustrious line. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Paolo Banchero has helped lead the Orlando Magic to their third Playoffs appearance in the last 11 years and after making his first-ever All-Star Game, he's ready to make some noise in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the Regular Season, Banchero averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 6.9 RPG, effectively raising his total from his rookie year.
Signing with Jordan Brand back in October 2022, Banchero has been a huge proponent of the Jumpman during his rise to prominence in the league. Jordan Brand has acknowledged his efforts and celebrated his first Playoffs appearance with having him debut their newest basketball sneakers. In Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paolo Banchero christened the newest Air Jordan 39.
The shoe is closely related in design to its predecessor, the Air Jordan 38, which Banchero put serious miles on throughout the season. This Air Jordan 39 takes a sleek shape with a clean textured upper, similar to what we've seen on previous Jordan Zion 1 sneakers. The tongue is also featured with a detailed texturing and we see a red Jumpman in front. The shoe is the first of Jordan Brand's kind to feature a full-length Nike ZoomX foam outsole on a basketball shoe. This allows for maximum energy return and perfectly fits Banchero's high-flying game around the rim.
The Orlando Magic dropped Game 1 of their series 83-97 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banchero managed a team-high 24 points, seven rebounds, and added five assists in his first Playoff game. With the series shifting back to Orlando soon, Banchero and his team will look to gain some momentum as he continues rocking the Air Jordan 39.
The Air Jordan 39 is set to release on July 23, 2024 and will come with a retail tag of $200. Jordan Brand produces some of the most high-tech sneakers on the market, so it comes as no surprise to see these with a premium price tag. They should be available in full sizing and will release on Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers. If you miss release day, be sure to check out KICKS CREW to pick these up in your size.
What do you think of the newest Air Jordan 39? Are these a cop or drop?