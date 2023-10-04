iCarly star Laci Mosley has given an unfortunate update regarding the Paramount+ revival series.

Warning: Light spoilers for iCarly Season 3 ahead

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Mosley revealed that the iCarly reboot has been canceled. Another X user made a joke about the series not getting renewed yet. Mosley quote posted this, saying, “It's canceled babes.”

A Paramount+ spokesperson confirmed the news (via The Hollywood Reporter). “iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” the spokesperson said in a statement.”The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

The original iCarly series ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Noah Munck, and Jeanette McCurdy starred in the original series. Munck and McCurdy didn't return, but the trio of Cosgrove, Trainor, and Kress did. Additionally, Laci Mosley starred as Harper Bettancourt, Carly's (Cosgrove) roommate.

It takes place nine years after the events of the original iCarly series. Carly revives her old webshow and gets a bigger spotlight than ever.

Paramount+ ran the iCarly revival for three seasons from June 2021 until July 2023. Season 3 premiered on June 1 and ran for 10 episodes.

This is disappointing news for older fans of iCarly, or those who got into the revival series. I'm sure fans expected more adventures with Carly, Freddie, Spencer, and Harper.