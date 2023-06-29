On the iCarly reboot ahead of season 3, Miranda Cosgrove admitted she was just as big of a fan of Creddie (the romantic pairing of Carly and Freddie) as her fans. Although, Cosgrove isn't her character and she said it was a bit awkward kissing her co star Nathan Kress with whom she has a “brother-sister relationship.”

“It was a little weird just because, originally, it was weird, too, because it was one of my first kisses and Nathan and I are like family. We have such a brother-sister relationship that it was definitely weirder when I was little,” Cosgrove told People. “But now, this time around, it wasn't too bad because we're close and we're friends.”

“I talk to him on the phone all the time and we just wanted the scenes to be really good. So it wasn't too bad,” she said.

That Carly and Freddie would come together is a long time coming. In the very first episode of the original, Freddie declared his love for Carly. And though nothing really came from it other than a brief fling and a finale kiss. But this is their chance now with the reboot. Much like viewers of iCarly, Cosgrove was rooting for Freddie and Carly.

“It means a lot to me just because, starting with the original show, it's been 16 years, I think, since Freddie first said in the first episode that he had a crush on Carly or loved Carly. And I love rom-coms, so I always want the characters together that are friends that like each other,” she said. “But it's never the right time. That's one of my favorite rom-com tropes. So, I definitely always wanted them together.”

See Miranda Cosgrove in new episodes of iCarly season 3 Thursdays on Paramount+.