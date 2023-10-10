It'll be truly limited for fans of limited series as Paramount TV Studios announced it's stopping them in the U.S.

Nicole Clemens has revealed that limited series will soon be coming to an end in the United States, according to Deadline.

Clemens was promoted to run Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios Original Scripted Series last year. During her MIA Market keynote at the Rome TV and film confab, she stated that she's focused on global stories, especially ones that “have a broader appeal and are propulsive and entertaining.”

She added, “The only thing we're not doing is limited series in the U.S.”

“They are still happening internationally and people are still looking for opportunistic ways to make a hit limited series, but we are looking for contemporary, ongoing shows,” Clemens said.

Nicole Clemens' focus for Paramount

Additionally, Clemens noted that she's focused on shows from outside the U.S.

She went on during the Italian confab to say, “Netflix is saying 97% of audiences have now seen a subtitled show and younger audiences are really hungry for content out of Korea, Italy or the UK. The opportunity for talent to migrate is really rich so I think [non-U.S. is] incredibly fertile ground.”

Clemens noted that international producers can pitch through local markets, and Paramount+ might take a show in that market. As for global projects, she encouraged producers to pitch to the team at TV Studios.

This means there won't be new miniseries, such as the biographical drama The Offer, which was about the making of The Godfather. Well, unless you live internationally watching something from Paramount TV Studios.