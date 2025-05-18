Caleb Williams placed film study in a new, striking light. The Chicago Bears quarterback watched film alone, per an explosive ESPN report Thursday. Not even ex-head coach Matt Eberflus broke down film with Williams during his rookie season.

Williams' film habits sparked a fierce back-and-forth between two former league quarterbacks. Particularly past Pro Bowl passers.

Robert Griffin III and Kurt Warner engaged in the social media discussion. “RG3” called out the film habits issue first.

“Caleb Williams not being taught what to watch on film weekly by his Chicago coaches last year was coaching malpractice,” Griffin posted on X. “Just because it’s the NFL doesn’t mean that the development stops. If you want your QB to see the game like you, then teach him how to watch tape like you do.”

However, Warner dropped a counterargument.

Kurt Warner reacts to Caleb Williams' film habits with Robert Griffin III

Warner responded to the former NFL Rookie of the Year by saying he self-taught himself.

“I never once had a coach sit down and teach me HOW to watch film!!!” Warner said first.

He added: “I might gleen from watching film with them, but no one walked me through it! I watched, asked questions and developed my own means of prep based on what I needed!”

Warner, though, agreed that Williams' coaches should help “coach” Williams through breaking down film.

“But I don’t think a class in watching film is a ‘normal' practice at the NFL level (at least based on anything I’ve witnessed)!” Warner added.

Griffin clapped back by dishing out a reminder to the Super Bowl winning quarterback.

“You are a hall of Famer because you overcame bad coaching my brother. You weren’t the first pick in the draft who has the weight of the entire organization on your shoulders from the start,” Griffin countered. “Because Caleb was and because that staff had their jobs on the line, they should have taken a full developmental approach to coaching him.”

Griffin then ripped Chicago for showing “why so many organizations don't know how to evaluate or develop QBs.” Plus why NFL teams often change starting QBs every three years.

The second-year quarterback now has a new regime to work with. Ben Johnson already addressed the Williams story. Johnson chose to move forward and focus on developing Williams for '25.