It's October, which means you're probably halfway into that bulk bag of Halloween candy you were supposed to be saving for trick-or-treaters. But you don't have to climb to the top of Mount Everest to work off those calories, just saunter on over to the top of the mountain in the Paramount logo and you're off and streaming. Paramount+ is offering such spooky Halloween fare as the Stephen King-inspired horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which stars familiar face to the genre David Duchovny as an English teacher trying to discover why “Sematary” is misspelled — actually, full disclosure I'm not sure if that's his role or the plot, but the film hasn't quite dropped yet so I'm just grasping at Pixy straws.
And hey, rebooty call! The streamer also has the series reboot of Frasier with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane. It's gonna be insane in the mem-Crane! It's Grammer time! (Sorry, I'm hopped up on the sugar in that Pixy straw now and the puns keep coming).
Finally, if you're looking for more serious fare, check out the late William Friedkin‘s last film, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. That's just the tip of the mountain though — lots more movies, TV shows and sporting events to binge on from Paramount+ in October. Check out our full list below.
New to Paramount+ in October 2023
Here's the new original stuff (including exclusives, premieres and events)
10/5: Bargain premiere
10/5: Monster High 2 premiere
10/6: The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere*
10/6: Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere
10/10: Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere
10/12: Frasier premiere
10/16: Vindicta premiere
10/17: Crush premiere
10/24: Milli Vanilli premiere
10/27: Fellow Travelers premiere*
And here are the new television show titles added to the library (viewing library that is, don't worry, no reading)
October 2
Lotería Loca (Season 1)
The Price is Right at Night
October 3
The Young & the Restless (Season 51)
October 4
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)
Ex on the Beach (Season 6)
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key (Season 5)
October 11
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)
Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)
October 13
Raid The Cage (Season 1)
October 18
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 3)
October 25
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
Reno 911! It’s A Wonderful Heist
Finally, here are the new movie titles in the Paramount+ library
October 1
A Royal Night Out*
A Simple Plan*
Airplane!*
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Akeelah and the Bee*
Almost Famous*
American Graffiti*
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham*
Beowulf (2007)*
Best Defense*
Better Off Dead*
Big Game*
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked*
Body Cam
Chocolate City*
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier*
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents*
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels*
District 9
Dotty & Soul*
Doubt*
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night*
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood*
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her*
Getting Even with Dad*
God’s Waiting Room*
Harlem Nights
Hart’s War*
Home For The Holidays (1995)*
Hoosiers*
Igby Goes Down*
In & Out*
In The Bedroom*
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis*
Into The Wild*
Iris*
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle*
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends*
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*
LX 2048*
Malcolm X*
Mansfield Park*
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein*
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy*
Minority Report
Moonstruck*
More American Graffiti*
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge*
Mrs. Brown*
Mulholland Drive*
Notorious*
Phantasm*
Pioneer Woman*
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III*
Rambo: First Blood Part II*
Raze*
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan*
Say Anything*
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi*
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation*
Sleeping with the Enemy*
Smoke Signals*
Smokey and the Bandit*
Smokey and the Bandit II*
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*
Summer of Sam*
Suspiria (1977)*
Teeth*
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band*
The Contractor
The Conversation*
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button*
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host*
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers*
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks*
The Newton Boys*
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige*
The Queen*
The Remains of the Day*
The Ring Two*
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove*
Titanic
Train to Busan*
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps*
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath*
Who’s Harry Crumb?*
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)*
Young Adult
October 9
The Starling Girl*
October 16
Vindicta
October 18
Homefront*
Wait, don't forget sports! Paramount+ has some new programming in that genre too.
10/1: NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)
10/1: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
10/1: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
10/3-10/4: UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
10/3: UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Real Madrid
10/4: UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. PSG
10/5: UEFA Europa League Matchday 2
10/5: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 2
10/6: NWSL – Megan Rapinoe Sendoff Match – OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit
10/7: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
10/7: SEC on CBS
10/7: Serie A – Juventus vs. Torino
10/8: NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)
10/8: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea
10/14: SEC on CBS Doubleheader
10/15: NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)
10/15: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Team Series: Road to the Championship
10/15: NWSL – Final Day of Regular Season
10/21: College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Navy
10/21: SEC on CBS
10/22: NFL ON CBS Week 7 Doubleheader (check local listings)
10/22: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus
10/22: NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinals
10/24-10/25: UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
10/24: UEFA Champions League – Sevilla vs. Arsenal
10/25: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. AC Milan
10/26: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3
10/26: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 3
10/28: Big Ten on CBS
10/28: SEC on CBS – Georgia vs. Florida
10/29: NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)
10/29: Serie A – Inter vs. Roma
10/29: Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan
10/30: 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony
Throughout October: NWSL competition
Throughout October: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout October: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Throughout October: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout October: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout October: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout October: Combate Global competition
Throughout October: AFC Champions League
Throughout October: Barclays Women’s Super League
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Dates for library titles are subject to change.
Ok, well, that should keep you all busy for a while! Until November, have fun binging on these new offerings from Paramount+!