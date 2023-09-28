It's October, which means you're probably halfway into that bulk bag of Halloween candy you were supposed to be saving for trick-or-treaters. But you don't have to climb to the top of Mount Everest to work off those calories, just saunter on over to the top of the mountain in the Paramount logo and you're off and streaming. Paramount+ is offering such spooky Halloween fare as the Stephen King-inspired horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which stars familiar face to the genre David Duchovny as an English teacher trying to discover why “Sematary” is misspelled — actually, full disclosure I'm not sure if that's his role or the plot, but the film hasn't quite dropped yet so I'm just grasping at Pixy straws.

And hey, rebooty call! The streamer also has the series reboot of Frasier with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane. It's gonna be insane in the mem-Crane! It's Grammer time! (Sorry, I'm hopped up on the sugar in that Pixy straw now and the puns keep coming).

Finally, if you're looking for more serious fare, check out the late William Friedkin‘s last film, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. That's just the tip of the mountain though — lots more movies, TV shows and sporting events to binge on from Paramount+ in October. Check out our full list below.

New to Paramount+ in October 2023

Here's the new original stuff (including exclusives, premieres and events)

10/5: Bargain premiere

10/5: Monster High 2 premiere

10/6: The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere*

10/6: Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere

10/10: Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

10/12: Frasier premiere

10/16: Vindicta premiere

10/17: Crush premiere

10/24: Milli Vanilli premiere

10/27: Fellow Travelers premiere*

And here are the new television show titles added to the library (viewing library that is, don't worry, no reading)

October 2

Lotería Loca (Season 1)

The Price is Right at Night

October 3

The Young & the Restless (Season 51)

October 4

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)

Ex on the Beach (Season 6)

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Siesta Key (Season 5)

October 11

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)

Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)

October 13

Raid The Cage (Season 1)

October 18

Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 3)

October 25

Isle of MTV: Malta

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

MTV Cribs (Season 19)

Reno 911! It’s A Wonderful Heist

Finally, here are the new movie titles in the Paramount+ library

October 1

A Royal Night Out*

A Simple Plan*

Airplane!*

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Akeelah and the Bee*

Almost Famous*

American Graffiti*

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham*

Beowulf (2007)*

Best Defense*

Better Off Dead*

Big Game*

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked*

Body Cam

Chocolate City*

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier*

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents*

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels*

District 9

Dotty & Soul*

Doubt*

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night*

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood*

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her*

Getting Even with Dad*

God’s Waiting Room*

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War*

Home For The Holidays (1995)*

Hoosiers*

Igby Goes Down*

In & Out*

In The Bedroom*

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis*

Into The Wild*

Iris*

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle*

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends*

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*

LX 2048*

Malcolm X*

Mansfield Park*

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein*

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy*

Minority Report

Moonstruck*

More American Graffiti*

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge*

Mrs. Brown*

Mulholland Drive*

Notorious*

Phantasm*

Pioneer Woman*

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III*

Rambo: First Blood Part II*

Raze*

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan*

Say Anything*

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi*

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation*

Sleeping with the Enemy*

Smoke Signals*

Smokey and the Bandit*

Smokey and the Bandit II*

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*

Summer of Sam*

Suspiria (1977)*

Teeth*

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band*

The Contractor

The Conversation*

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button*

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host*

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers*

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks*

The Newton Boys*

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige*

The Queen*

The Remains of the Day*

The Ring Two*

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove*

Titanic

Train to Busan*

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps*

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath*

Who’s Harry Crumb?*

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)*

Young Adult

October 9

The Starling Girl*

October 16

Vindicta

October 18

Homefront*

Wait, don't forget sports! Paramount+ has some new programming in that genre too.

10/1: NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)

10/1: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

10/1: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series

10/3-10/4: UEFA Champions League Matchday 2

10/3: UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Real Madrid

10/4: UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. PSG

10/5: UEFA Europa League Matchday 2

10/5: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 2

10/6: NWSL – Megan Rapinoe Sendoff Match – OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit

10/7: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series

10/7: SEC on CBS

10/7: Serie A – Juventus vs. Torino

10/8: NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/8: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

10/14: SEC on CBS Doubleheader

10/15: NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)

10/15: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Team Series: Road to the Championship

10/15: NWSL – Final Day of Regular Season

10/21: College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Navy

10/21: SEC on CBS

10/22: NFL ON CBS Week 7 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/22: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus

10/22: NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinals

10/24-10/25: UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

10/24: UEFA Champions League – Sevilla vs. Arsenal

10/25: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. AC Milan

10/26: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3

10/26: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 3

10/28: Big Ten on CBS

10/28: SEC on CBS – Georgia vs. Florida

10/29: NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/29: Serie A – Inter vs. Roma

10/29: Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan

10/30: 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony

Throughout October: NWSL competition

Throughout October: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout October: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Throughout October: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout October: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout October: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout October: Combate Global competition

Throughout October: AFC Champions League

Throughout October: Barclays Women’s Super League

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.

Ok, well, that should keep you all busy for a while! Until November, have fun binging on these new offerings from Paramount+!