Paris Hilton explained the reason she opted to have a surrogate for her children. She has two children with husband Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton has two children with her husband Carter Reum. Her son Phoenix was born earlier this year and their daughter London was born last month, both pregnancies via surrogate. Her choice for having a surrogate was not an easy one but the heiress said that it was the best for her own health and the health of her children.

“I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager,” Hilton says, referring to the abuse she suffered in boarding school back in the 90s in her Romper interview. “If I'm in a doctor's office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can't breathe. I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

The DJ also added that her “schedule is out of control” and that finding a right time would be hard since “there's literally no time to do anything in my life.”

Paris Hilton Defends Her Son Against Online Trolls

Hilton has had her life documented since she was a teenager which is something that she did not want for her children. Back in October after the proud mom posted photos of her son Phoenix, online trolls decided to make jokes at the expense of her 10-month-old son.

“Say what you want about me, but this is a little, innocent baby,” Hilton says. “The fact that there's people that are sick in the head that they would go and talk about a child like that made me so angry. It just made me think: These people are the exact reason why I kept him a secret.”

She added that this is one of the reasons why she plans to just keep her private life as private as possible.

“My life has been so public, so out there,” she explains. “I didn't want my son coming into this world with any negative energy. I'm really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”

“My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn't want my child being put out into the world without me being in control,” Hilton adds. “You become a mama bear.”

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum Welcome Daughter

A month after the social media drama with her son, Hilton and Reum welcomed their daughter London.

“Welcoming two babies in the same calendar year was an easy decision for the couple, with Hilton explaining to Romper, “We wanted them to be close in age so they could grow up together. He's going to be the protective big brother. I wish I had a big brother growing up. So many bad things that happened wouldn't have happened if I had a big brother at school to watch and protect me.”

“I always imagined my mini-me, putting her in little dresses and all the mommy-and-me things we could do together. Just having my little best friend,” Hilton said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, “We are just so happy. I just feel like my life feels so complete. She is so beautiful. It's just so cute to see Phoenix with his little sister. I've always wanted a daughter. My whole life I've always wanted to have a little girl named London, so the fact that she's here now is just everything.”

The DJ proudly proclaimed that she is in her “Mom Era,” which she considers says is her”best era yet.”