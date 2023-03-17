The New York Giants entered this year’s free agency period in dire need of wide receiver reinforcements. Giants general manager Joe Schoen has made a few moves to address this matter. For one, he reportedly reached an agreement with Parris Campbell on a one-year deal that includes a $1.4 million base salary.

Campbell is coming off a roller-coaster four-year run with the Indianapolis Colts. Injuries marred much of his tenure in Indianapolis. He suffered a total of seven injuries while with the Colts, including a foot ailment in Oct. 2021 that sidelined him for much of his third season in the NFL. He managed to feature in each of the Colts’ 17 regular season contests last year.

Campbell will reunite with former Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, who also signed a free agent contract with the Giants this week. For Okereke, he is looking forward to seeing just what the former Ohio State wideout will bring to the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense.

“I’m excited,” Okereke said during his introductory press conference with the Giants on Thursday. “You’re getting a fast, physical guy. And you’re getting a great leader. He’s got a great personality. He’s competitive. Parris is just an all-around great guy.

“He’s always had elite speed. I noticed that from day one OTAs. Guys got to come into the league and figure out their bodies. He’s faced a lot of adversity with injuries, but that’s only made him more resilient. You saw in his first year of full-time production, he was very successful. So, he’s just looking forward to capitalizing and growing on that.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned, Okereke also joined the Giants in free agency, agreeing to a reported four-year, $40 million deal. He noted on Thursday that there were multiple reasons why he elected to sign with the NFC East side.

“I had other offers,” Okereke said. “We were just working on the best offer and the best situation. This was unique because it was a great offer and a great team fit.

“Obviously, this defense is just really good. I got two great guys playing in front of me (Dexter Lawrence II and Leonard Williams). Two good guys on the edge (Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari). Really, the entire defense is doing well.”

Okereke tallied 420 total tackles and three interceptions in four seasons with the Colts.