The Texas Longhorns are College Football Playoff bound and closer to the National Title than they have been in over a decade, and a big reason for their 2023 success is quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has taken the time to take care of his body, change his approach to the game, and emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, fulfilling the incredible promise he entered his college career with in 2021. It feels fitting that the Texas-born Ewers would lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 title in their final season in the conference, and possibly to their first National Championship since the Vince Young-led Longhorns won the BCS Title in the Rose Bowl against USC in 2005.

In the semifinals of the CFP, the Longhorns face the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies, and despite being the lower seed in the Sugar Bowl matchup, Texas is favored over their undefeated west coast opponent. Again, a big reason why Vegas and many others like the Longhorns is Ewers, who ESPN analyst Pat McAfee says has his “moxie, swag, and confidence” back.

RECOMMENDED
NFL Draft 2024 prospects include Rome Odunze and JC Latham.
Five best NFL Draft prospects to watch in New Year's Six Bowl games

Nick Meyer ·

Texas football, Arch Manning, Brock Purdy, Nil, Cooper Manning, 49ers
Texas football's Arch Manning denies Brock Purdy earnings claim

Eva Geitheim ·

Texas football star Arch Manning in front of Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas football's Arch Manning shoots down transfer rumors amid Quinn Ewers' likely return

Zachary Weinberger ·

It certainly helps that Quinn Ewers is coming off the best game of his young career. In the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma State, Ewers threw for career highs in yards (452) and touchdowns (4). The Longhorns will likely need a similar performance from their quarterback against the Washington Huskies, who come into the game led by the Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and an offense that finished 10th in the nation in scoring.

 