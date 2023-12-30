Quinn Ewers leads the Longhorns into the biggest game for the Texas football program in over a decade

The Texas Longhorns are College Football Playoff bound and closer to the National Title than they have been in over a decade, and a big reason for their 2023 success is quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has taken the time to take care of his body, change his approach to the game, and emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, fulfilling the incredible promise he entered his college career with in 2021. It feels fitting that the Texas-born Ewers would lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 title in their final season in the conference, and possibly to their first National Championship since the Vince Young-led Longhorns won the BCS Title in the Rose Bowl against USC in 2005.

In the semifinals of the CFP, the Longhorns face the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies, and despite being the lower seed in the Sugar Bowl matchup, Texas is favored over their undefeated west coast opponent. Again, a big reason why Vegas and many others like the Longhorns is Ewers, who ESPN analyst Pat McAfee says has his “moxie, swag, and confidence” back.

Quinn Ewers is a DAWG.. It feels like his moxie and confidence is at an ALL TIME high #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ABP8B7n9a5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2023

It certainly helps that Quinn Ewers is coming off the best game of his young career. In the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma State, Ewers threw for career highs in yards (452) and touchdowns (4). The Longhorns will likely need a similar performance from their quarterback against the Washington Huskies, who come into the game led by the Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and an offense that finished 10th in the nation in scoring.