The defensive lineman on the Texas football team are confident ahead of Sugar Bowl.

As the Texas football team prepares in the hopes to capture a National championship to close out this recent college football season, they have utilized another way to hype up the team. Going into the season, different players came up with this “Revenge Tour” as they are motivated to beat the teams that got one on them last year according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

The Longhorns now face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl and the winner gets a spot in the National Football championship game. However, rewind back to last season and Washington beat Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. As you might expect, they have not forget about that.

Obviously, this time it is much different with the extra stakes as Texas football edge rusher Barryn Sorrell said Thursday to the media that this revenge game is more important than the rest. The junior defensive end said they are using these losses from the past as “fuel” to get the wins later on.

“Obviously this is for a national championship, this rules it all, but that's been the theme of this year is we obviously wanted revenge,” Sorrell said. “It's for all the guys that were here during that 5-7 year. We took some very tough losses and we took some very tough criticism behind it as well, so taking those moments and using it as fuel to get these wins.”

The Texas football team “not concerned at all”

Another talented player on the Texas football defensive line is Byron Murphy II, who has five sacks on the season, talks about the eye-opening Washington offensive line during his media availability Thursday. However, he said that it is not about what the Huskies unit does, but about how they battle them.

“I'm not concerned at all,” Murphy said. “I give credit to those guys. They're a good group of guys, great unit. But at the end of the day, it's not about what they do. It's about what we do. They look good on tape. I'm not taking nothing away from those guys. Come January 1, it's going to be a great battle.”

Murphy exudes the confidence about this Texas football team saying that they are the way better team this season compared to last season when they lost to Washington. While some teams go year to year the same team, Murphy is sure the defense is way different than it was in 2022.

“It's going to be a totally different ballgame this year,” Murphy said. “I feel like we're a way better team. It's a totally different defense from last year. This is what we wanted, so having this opportunity we're going to try and take advantage of it for sure.”

Michael Penix Jr. gives props, but still confident in his squad

Looking at the opponent, the Huskies are led by talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who will have to face the monstrous defensive line of the Longhorns. Penix was honest in his press conference to the media saying that their unit is solid, but is still standing tall in expressing that they have not faced Washington's offensive line.

“I'm not gonna lie, the D -ine is good, but at the same time, they haven't played our O-line,” Penix said. Their whole defense, they do a great job, and they definitely play good ball, but we're not playing the 49ers D-line or the Eagles D-line, so we'll be good.”

While Washington's offensive line has won awards around the country, that does not matter for a player like Texas football star T'Vondre Sweat as per ESPN, he called the opposing unit “just another O-Line.”

There's no doubt that the Sugar Bowl will be a competitive and must-watch game as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns takes on the No. 2 Washington Huskies.