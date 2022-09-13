Patrick Mahomes: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs star in Week 2 vs. Chargers

With the 2022 NFL season up and running, it is time for some Patrick Mahomes Week 2 predictions. The quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs opened their season with a strong statement on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did the 44-21 win prove the Chiefs remain a force to be reckoned with in the AFC, but it also showed Mahomes is already in his best form.

He finished the game completing 30 of his 39 throws for 360 yards. Mahomes also had a whopping five touchdown passes, the sixth time he’s reached that total in a single game. Perhaps most impressive? He did it all without committing a turnover or taking a sack.

Mahomes and the Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Charges on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games of the regular season. At a raucous Arrowhead Stadium under the Thursday night lights, Mahomes will try to duplicate his stellar opening-week performance versus another mega-talented quarterback.

Here are three bold predictions for the Chiefs’ superstar against the Chargers on Week 2.

3. Mahomes will throw for 400+ yards on Chargers

The 360 yards against the Cardinals was nothing short of impressive for Patrick Mahomes. Still, he is capable of doing even better with the fans on his side.

For his career, Mahomes has seven games in the regular season with at least 400 passing yards. Coincidentally, one of those games came against the Chargers last season. In Week 15 of the 2021 season, the quarterback completed 31 of his 47 pass attempts for 410 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes has already proven he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Since he will be facing another high-level playmaker in Herbert, Kansas City might need its quarterback make even more explosive players on Thursday. Expect Mahomes to throw many bombs, especially if the game is close in the fourth quarter.

It would not be a surprise if he eclipses 400 passing yards while dragging the Chiefs to victory.

2. Chiefs will have five players with at least five receptions

Even though Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill in a trade to the Miami Dolphins, the team still has a solid group of receivers. Led by seven-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs also added some veteran wideouts to soften the blow of Hill’s departure.

The Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling via free agency. Both have playoff experience, with Smith-Schuster even making to the Pro Bowl in just his second season in the league.

In Week 1, Kelce, Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling combined for 18 receptions for 244 yards. The veteran tight end led the way with eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. In addition to that trio, six other players recorded at least one catch in the game. A total of six players had at least three receptions in the game, too.

Even by spreading out his targets, Mahomes was still able to consistently find his best players against the Cardinals. Expect Kelce, Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling to be his preferred targets on Thursday, but also for Mahomes to continue making his running backs part of the passing attack. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will surely see multiple targets against Los Angeles.

Mahomes proved in Week 1 that he can be just as effective without Hill stoking fear in the heart of defenses, utilizing the breadth of Kansas City’s revamped receiving corps. Kelce will likely lead the way, but expect five players to have at least five catches for Kansas City.

1. Mahomes will lead the Chiefs on a game-winning drive

This Week 2 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers features two of the most gifted quarterbacks in football. Patrick Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and NFL MVP at 26, with more in sight. Herbert is only in his third season, but put up monstrous numbers last season en route to the first of many Pro Bowl nods.

Mahomes and Herbert already have a history, too.

In Week 15 against the Chargers last season, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning drive in overtime, finding Kelce for a 34-yard catch and run to seal the victory in Los Angeles. The game was crucial to Kansas City clinching yet another AFC West title.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs stun the LA Chargers in overtime to take control of the AFC West!

In Herbert’s rookie campaign, the first matchup between he and Mahomes also went to overtime, with the Chiefs ending up winning on a walk-off field goal. Anything less than another close game on Thursday would be shocking. It should be a back-and-forth contest, with both teams reaching the end zone multiple times.

Still, experience might make a difference late in the game. If Kansas City gets the ball last and needs a score to win, Mahomes will get the job done, just like he has so many times before.