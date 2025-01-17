Jackson Mahomes, known as the younger brother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, bid adieu to his 1.1 million TikTok followers with a parting video that left viewers divided, FoxNews reports. Set against the backdrop of an impending TikTok ban in the United States, Mahomes captioned his post with a cheeky message, urging his fans to remember their “favorite creator” before the platform potentially shuts down.

In the video, Mahomes showcased his signature dance moves with a quirky mix of humor and flamboyance. While his fans celebrated the farewell post, others found it another cringe-worthy addition to his controversial online presence. This video marks the latest in a series of moments that have kept him in the limelight, albeit for reasons beyond his brother’s football success.

Though Jackson’s online antics have often garnered attention, his life outside TikTok has been tumultuous. In 2023, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge after an incident involving a woman at a restaurant. This led to a six-month probation sentence, further cementing his reputation as a polarizing figure.

The Future of TikTok in the U.S.

TikTok's fate in the United States now rests with the Supreme Court, which is set to decide whether the platform will be banned or allowed to operate under new conditions. The app, beloved by over 170 million Americans, faces scrutiny due to national security concerns surrounding its parent company ByteDance. Lawmakers and government officials cite worries about data collection practices and the company's connections to a foreign adversary.

Congress passed legislation last year demanding ByteDance divest from TikTok within 270 days or face a complete ban. President Biden signed the bill, leaving the Supreme Court to address the matter ahead of the January 20 deadline. While the court acknowledged TikTok’s significance as a platform for expression and community, it unanimously ruled that the law serves vital security interests.

As the Chiefs pursue another Super Bowl win, Patrick Mahomes remains the central focus on the field, while his brother continues to spark online debates. Whether TikTok stays or goes, one thing is clear: Jackson Mahomes knows how to keep himself in the headlines, for better or worse.