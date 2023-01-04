By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

After months of football, the 2022 NFL regular season comes down to its final week. With the Chiefs traveling to face the Las Vegas Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, it is time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 18 bold predictions.

Most recently, Kansas City defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24, extending its winning streak to four games. Now, the team is 13-3 and first in the AFC. To finish the regular season with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Chiefs must win against the Raiders and will also depend on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals matchup and their respective Week 18 games. The contest is currently postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s in-game collapse after a hit.

On the other hand, the Raiders are officially out of postseason contention. In Week 17, Las Vegas ended up losing to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime. At 6-10, the team is currently third in the AFC West.

Although this sounds like a one-sided contest, Kansas City still has a lot to fight for. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Chiefs as they play the Raiders in Week 18.

3. Kansas City forces 3+ turnovers

On Saturday, Las Vegas will once again have Jarrett Stidham as its starting quarterback. He made his first NFL start in Week 17 against the Niners, going 23-for-34 for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions plus taking the game to overtime. While he did show some promise, Stidham is still in the early stages of his career, which could affect his performance versus a team like the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s defense should give him an extra challenge. The team ranks No. 4 in the league with 49 sacks. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has 13 sacks this season, good to place him in the top five.

Additionally, the team has forced 10 interceptions, 10 fumbles, and 13 turnovers on downs.

Combining all those factors, especially Stidham’s inexperience, the bold prediction is that Kansas City will force three-plus turnovers. With Jones’ pressure, Stidham will need to throw quicker passes that are more likely to be intercepted. Also, if he takes the sack, it could become a fumble as well.

2. Patrick Mahomes throws for 300+ yards, multiple touchdowns

There is no secret that the Chiefs’ success depends on Patrick Mahomes. Luckily for them, the quarterback is having an outstanding year. He is even a frontrunner for the MVP award, currently with -850 odds.

For the season, Mahomes is completing a career-high 67% of his pass attempts for 5,048 yards and 40 touchdowns versus 12 picks. He has also added 329 yards on the ground for a career-best four scores.

Notably, he has passed for 300-plus yards in 10 opportunities, including 400-plus twice this year. He has reached the 300-yard mark in nine out of the team’s last 11 contests.

On Saturday, Mahomes will have a tough challenge ahead of him. Despite the disappointing season, the Raiders’ defense is having its moments. The unit has allowed 300-plus passing yards just twice this year. Their best game in that era was against the New England Patriots when they allowed only 112 yards through the air.

Still, it is difficult to ignore Mahomes’ elite season. Because of that, the bold prediction is that he will throw for at least 300 yards once again and multiple touchdowns. If he does so, Kansas City will be in a great position to win this game.

1. Chiefs blow the Raiders out

At the end of the day, the Chiefs have a lot at stake on Saturday while the Raiders are simply completing their schedule. It would not be a surprise if Mahomes and company try to open a comfortable lead early on so head coach Andy Reid can rest them for the remainder of the day.

According to FanDuel, the Chiefs are the clear favorites to win this game. Currently, the spread is -9.5. This is the second largest of the week, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles over the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals. Both have spreads of -14.

Based on what both teams are showing this season and what they still have to play for, it makes sense to see the Chiefs winning this one. They have an MVP-level quarterback against a player who will make just his second start as a pro.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that Kansas City will indeed win this game. Not only that but the Chiefs will end up blowing the Raiders out. They will most likely cover the spread and win by double digits. However, do not be surprised if Kansas City ends up with a 20-point victory. Should that happen, the team should be well-motivated for the playoffs regardless of its seed.