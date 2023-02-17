When we think of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we think of amazing plays with his physical abilities. What doesn’t get talked about as much is how the mental aspect has caught up with those physical talents.

The mental and physical talent doesn’t become lethal without a certain bit of confidence, and the belief any play that’s called will work, even if it’s the wrong formation.

Case in point, the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were up 28-27, with a 3rd and goal deep in Eagles territory. Patrick Mahomes was able to find wide receiver Skyy Moore open for a touchdown, but apparently, that wasn’t the play that was called.

The crazy thing is on first look, the play looked eerily similar to one in Kansas City’s last possession, when Mahomes found fellow wideout Kadarius Toney wide open on the other side of the field to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Travis Kelce, Saturday Night Live, Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s SNL hosting date after Super Bowl win vs Eagles, revealed

Alex House ·

Steve Spagnuolo, Patrick Mahomes, Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs, Super Bowl

Chiefs DC’s surprising Jerick McKinnon admission after Super Bowl win

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, Bills, Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes

‘Unmatched by anybody’: Josh Allen drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Super Bowl win

Tim Capurso ·

While they looked the same, the two touchdowns were supposed to be different, and Mahomes said as much when he came to the sideline. The courage it takes to run the wrong play in that moment, or in the QB’s words, say “f**k it,” speaks volumes about the man himself.

So just when you think the myth and legend of Mahomes couldn’t grow much larger, here is this bit of gold from NFL Films to say anything is possible. There’s no telling how many plays were wrong, only for the Super Bowl MVP to make them right. No wonder head coach Andy Reid isn’t in any hurry to retire.