When we think of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we think of amazing plays with his physical abilities. What doesn’t get talked about as much is how the mental aspect has caught up with those physical talents.

The mental and physical talent doesn’t become lethal without a certain bit of confidence, and the belief any play that’s called will work, even if it’s the wrong formation.

Case in point, the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were up 28-27, with a 3rd and goal deep in Eagles territory. Patrick Mahomes was able to find wide receiver Skyy Moore open for a touchdown, but apparently, that wasn’t the play that was called.

Wrong formation, no problem. The Chiefs final TD wasn't how they drew it up 🤯#NFLTurningPointpic.twitter.com/eUGXSeXpbq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2023

The crazy thing is on first look, the play looked eerily similar to one in Kansas City’s last possession, when Mahomes found fellow wideout Kadarius Toney wide open on the other side of the field to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

While they looked the same, the two touchdowns were supposed to be different, and Mahomes said as much when he came to the sideline. The courage it takes to run the wrong play in that moment, or in the QB’s words, say “f**k it,” speaks volumes about the man himself.

So just when you think the myth and legend of Mahomes couldn’t grow much larger, here is this bit of gold from NFL Films to say anything is possible. There’s no telling how many plays were wrong, only for the Super Bowl MVP to make them right. No wonder head coach Andy Reid isn’t in any hurry to retire.