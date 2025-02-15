Patrick Mahomes is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Randy. Mahome' mother, Randi, confirmed the news with a tribute to her father on Instagram Friday

“Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven,” Randi wrote with a carousel of images of the two. “I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23.”

Friends and fans began giving their condolences to the quarterbacks mother in the comment sections.

Randi has been keeping fans updated on his well-being with her post on social media. She began in September when she posted, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. his name is Randy.”

In January, she posted on X, “I just spoke to my dad by phone today always a blessing. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Patrick's grandfather when into hospice care in January.

As the Chiefs were leading up to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Feb. 9) in Super Bowl 59, Randi spoke to people about how her father was trying to hang on to watch Patrick play.

“I know that it has meant a lot to him,” she said per PEOPLE. “And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play.”

She continued, “I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents [were too].”

While Patrick didn't get the outcome he hoped for as the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22, Randi told the publication that his grandfather was “excited” to see him play.

What Has Patrick Mahomes Said About The Chiefs Super Bowl 59 Performance?

The Chiefs were looking to make history as the first team ever in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Unfortunately for the Chiefs that was not the case and as the leader of the team, Patrick has shared his grievances on the devastating loss.

“In order to make a team blitz, you have to be able to beat what they're showing. And that's what we didn't do,” Patrick said per ESPN.

“I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us,” the Chiefs quarterback said postgame. “But we did, we came up short.”

However, he is not going to let it get to him and is ready for what's next.

“It's going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond from it?” Mahomes said. “… And how can you get better? How can you not be satisfied with just getting here and taking your game to the next level?”