There has been some controversy involving actress Sydney Sweeney for doing suggestive ads, but ex-WWE star Paige (aka Saraya) is not one of them. She recently defended the actress against her haters.

During her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya discussed Sweeney. She doesn't find it fair that some criticize Sweeney for using her “assets” while so many people have OnlyFans accounts or similarly use their bodies in media.

Granted, Saraya did concede that Sweeney's ads for her “bathwater soap” from Dr. Squatch were “weird,” but again, she's unbothered by these kinds of commercials.

“She's doing all these different things where it's kind of sexualized, and I get it, but there's millions of women and men out there doing OnlyFans and all that kinds of stuff,” said Saraya. “Sex sells, right? It's always sold. It is what it is.”

Ultimately, Saraya praised Sweeney's PR team, calling them “genius” because she's “constantly viral for something.” She did acknowledge that the American Eagle jeans ad could have been a misstep, but she didn't think it was meant to be “racist.”

Why is Sydney Sweeney getting so much hate?

Article Continues Below

Recently, Sweeney has made headlines for some of her ad campaigns. The Dr. Squatch ad saw Sweeney in a bathtub while she addressed the “dirty little boys” watching. Of course, there are sexual undertones in an ad designed to sell body wash and the soap made with her bathwater.

More recently, Sweeney starred in a jeans campaign for American Eagle. These ads were the subject of controversy due to the undertones of the ads.

In one of the commercials, via NPR, Sweeney looks directly into the camera and says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

The ad has since been taken down by American Eagle's social media channels. Some believe that the commercial promotes eugenics, while others didn't like that they sexualized Sweeney.

Add to the fact that Sweeney's latest project, Christy, a biopic about the legendary Christy Martin, flopped at the box office. It made just $1.3 million during its opening weekend. While she has previously starred in box office hits like Anyone but You and Immaculate, Christy marked her third straight movie to gross less than $2 million during its opening weekend.