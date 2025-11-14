Antonio Brown has been released from jail following his arrest for an attempted murder charge.

The former NFL star was arrested in Dubai and extradited to the United States following an alleged incident in May at a boxing event in Miami. The event was held by popular streamer Adin Ross. Earlier this week, Brown pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” Eiglarsh told NBC in a press release. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

The Super Bowl champion is accused of firing gunshots in the air to clear the noise. After the boxing event, it was rumored that Brown was arrested, but he called out the allegations on X and defended his innocence.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

Brown previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018), the Oakland Raiders (2019), the New England Patriots (2019), before finishing his career and winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2021).

He faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.