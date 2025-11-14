Upon turning heel by attacking Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE star Nikki Bella noticed more “hate” from fans.

She discussed this on the latest edition of the Nikki & Brie Show, her podcast with her twin sister. Bella appreciates her supporters, especially after years of dealing with haters. “It's really nice because I feel like more people who have credibility are really starting to speak up for me,” she explained.

Being hated is part of the game, especially as a heel, but some of the criticism has been “gross,” especially from the crowd at the Nov. 10 edition of Monday Night RAW in Boston. Some chanted “Cena left you,” referring to her breakup with John Cena, her former fiancé. Boston is not far from his hometown of West Newberry, and the crowd was very pro-Cena for his last RAW.

“The hate is so gross,” said Bella, “even some of the chants that I got last night [on RAW].”

Luckily, it didn't bother her too much in the moment. Bella made it sound like she didn't even hear them that much, theorizing it may have been picked up more on the TV broadcast.

Article Continues Below

“But honestly, I think they got picked up more on TV, or I was just too in my moment,” she claimed. “I didn't even know, I didn't even hear it, to tell you the truth, until I think Mom told me.”

Still, she called Boston an “amazing” crowd and called the show “so fun.” Going forward, Bella wants people to appreciate her work ethic and “passion” for the business.

“I truly love this business, and I want to give it my all,” she concluded. “I really loved what Big E said because yeah, I don't need to just sit around and always put people over — I know what I can do; I know what my worth is. And you're going to start to hear it a lot more.”

The comments by Big E that she is referencing are from the recent RAW Recap show. “I'm telling you, the impact of Total Divas and Nikki Bella is real,” he praised. “There's so many women who got into this industry because of that show and because of the Bella Twins.”