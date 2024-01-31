The Pats have their new special teams coordinator.

The New England Patriots have a new head coach for the first time since 2000 and with it plenty of new faces on the staff. Add another one to the list as the Pats are hiring their new special teams coordinator under head coach Jerod Mayo.

Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer is heading east to Massachusetts to join Mayo's staff as special teams coach, per Ian Rapaport.

Springer has two years of NFL coaching experience under his belt, having been with the Rams for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was an assistant at the college ranks for eight seasons, most recently with Marshall as its special teams coordinator.

Springer is the latest coach to leave the Rams as Sean McVay's assistants continue to be plucked by other teams. A testament to both the coaches themselves and McVay, the Rams have lost five coaches this offseason with Springer's departure to New England.

Most notably, the Rams lost their defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was named the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Morris took two Rams assistants with him to Atlanta and could bring more in the coming weeks.

Mayo building Patriots staff

Two weeks after he was officially introduced as Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo is already hard at work finding the right coaches to bring New England back to playoff contention.

With Springer's hiring the Pats have filled two important assistant roles as the team is expected to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator.

The Patriots left perhaps the most important coaching vacancy for last as the search goes on for their next offensive coordinator. The Pats could swoop in and take another Rams coach away from McVay's staff after reports that LA tight ends coach Nick Caley is a frontrunner to be New England's offensive coordinator.

Following their worst season since 1992, the Patriots are officially starting a new era. Fans in New England who have been so used to winning for the better part of two decades likely don’t want to get accustomed to the opposite.

Jerod Mayo and his staff have a tall task at hand to bring the Patriots back to the top of the NFL pyramid.